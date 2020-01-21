Wale Tapped To Perform At Inaugural Call of Duty League Home Series Across The Pond

Wale will be taking his talents across the pond to help kick off the opening night concert of the Call of Duty League’s London Royal Ravens home series.

The announcement of the Wow… That’s Crazy crafter getting things started with poetically infused was announced today (Jan.21) by the Esports organization RekTGlobal. The Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling artist will be joining a lineup that will also feature international DJ Nicky Romero at that concert will take place Feb. 8 at Copper Box Arena.

Speaking on the announcement of Wale performing at the opening night concert, London Royal Ravens Managing

Director Michael ‘ODEE’ O’Dell, who doubles as Chief Gaming Officer for the parent company ReKTGobal added:

“With Wale joining the concert lineup, the Home Series brings together the biggest artists in hip hop and

EDM, plus the world’s best Call of Duty pro athletes. “The inaugural homestand weekend for the London Royal Ravens is a can’t miss event with unforgettable performances, an action-packed esports tournament and lots of behind-the-scenes access for fans and the challenger scene.”

This is the latest news revolving around the COD League. Last week we got our first look at the official street-style uniforms as well as the Kickstradomis customized Air Force 1’s the league’s commissioner, Johanna Faries, and players will be rocking when it launches in Minneapolis (Jan. 24-26).

For our United Kingdom readers looking to score tickets to the event, you can head here. Looks like this is an event Call of Duty fans don’t want to miss.

—

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty