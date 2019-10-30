Inaugural ‘Call Of Duty’ League Kicks Off January 24

Activision Blizzard Esports has announced the inaugural season of its Call of Duty League™, which will begin January 24. The Call of Duty League Launch Weekend will go down at the Minneapolis Armory from January 24-26, 2020, in Minneapolis, MN.

Y’all need to stop sleeping on Esports. The event will be hosted by the local squad, Minnesota Røkkr, which is operated by WISE Ventures Esports, the same owners of the Minnesota Vikings, and investor Gary Vaynerchuk.

The Call of Duty Leagues consists of 12 professional teams, with all competing throughout the three days of competition.

The twelve teams are situated nationally and internationally in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Florida, London, Los Angeles, Minnesota, New York, Paris, Seattle, and Toronto (L.A. fields two teams). The league itself will follow a home-vs-away format with 5-versus-5 pro match play. All through the season, each respective squad will host “Home Series” weekends where multiple teams will battle.

“We are thrilled with the continued growth of the Call of Duty esports footprint as an international, city-based league with 12 teams in 4 countries, all of which deliver epically entertaining competition to millions of fans around the world,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, via a statement. “Building on our city-based model’s success in esports first established by the Overwatch League, we are excited to unite the historic passion for the Call of Duty franchise with city-based fandom to create a league to rival the very best leagues in traditional sports in recognizing, celebrating and rewarding our players.”

The launch weekend feature extra fan and player experiences. Launch Weekend will include the first Call of Duty Challengers™ Open, where amateurs from around the globe will compete as teams. Starting in November, Call of Duty Challengers will begin competing for prizes totalling $1 million. Not bad for picking up the sticks and getting busy with Call Of Duty.

The latest title in the franchise, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, which the teams will be competing in, recently sold $600M worth of product in just three days.

Get more info over at callofdutyleague.com.