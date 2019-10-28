Word?: Xbox One Owners Claim ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’ Is Bricking Consoles

Gamers across the globe have “gone dark” this past weekend with the launch/reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The game’s arrival wasn’t without issues. Activision/Infinity Ward has some serious cleaning up to do.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which is serving as the launching pad for cross-play, faced severe server issues that kept players from accession the game’s online-based modes. On top of that issue, some Xbox One players are saying the game is “bricking” their consoles. The game’s developer, Infinity Ward, is aware of the issue and according to the Subreddit dedicated to Modern Warfare, is working on a solution to the problem.

In a statement issued by Infinity Ward:

“We have identified an issue that is affecting some players on Xbox One X. Players affected are experiencing crashes. We are working with Microsoft to address the issue. We genuinely can’t thank you all enough for providing us with your ongoing feedback this launch, every bit of information helps. Stand by for more updates on this issue soon, and thank you for your patience and your help while we work towards a solution.”

Users have responded to the post sharing the statement claiming Modern Warfare is indeed bricking their consoles despite none of the claims being verified. One particular user who goes by name Jason–Todd claims that “bricking” is unlikely even though the game might freeze, causing the console to become unresponsive.

“The game would literally have to somehow delete the console OS or overheat it beyond the safety settings built into the motherboard itself.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare isn’t the first game to face these claims. Anthem and Borderlands 3 players also made the claim that both titles were “bricking” their consoles as well. To be on the safe side, Xbox One owners should refrain from playing the game until Infinity Ward rolls out a fix addressing the “issues.” PlayStation 4 owners have not experienced any problems yet as far as we know.

