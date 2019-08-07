Gamers Starts #BoycottBorderLands3 Trend After Title’s Developer Sent “Private Investigators” To Streamer’s House

If you just hopped on Twitter and saw #BoycottBorderlands3 trending and you scratched your head in confusion, you are not alone. The highly-anticipated third installment in the loot shooting franchise is the subject of a boycott after the game’s developer, 2K Games, and its parent company Take-Two interactive engaged in some questionable activity.

The reason behind the #BoycottBorderlands3 hashtag seems to be because 2K Games sent two “private investigators” dressed in suits to YouTuber SupMatto’s home. Apparently, the popular streamer who shares tons of Borderland’s content created videos using Twitch thumbnails. The thumbnails in question were already publicly available, so this shouldn’t have been a big deal, or so he thought. Take-Two slapped SupMatto’s with multiple copyright strikes as well as sending the goons to his home.

All of this stemmed from a new Twitch integration feature coming to the game called ECHOcast. The Twitch accounts testing out the feature streams are private, but the thumbnails were made public.

The treatment of SupMatto by 2K Games and Take-Two didn’t sit well with gamers, and they called for the boycott of the game. There were already some people not here for Borderlands 3 because of the behavior of Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford. He allegedly physically assaulted the voice actor who used to play Claptrap in Borderlands. Plus his treatment of Tales from the Borderlands actor Troy Baker rubbed gamers the wrong way as well.

Yes, a few are calling for the boycott of Borderlands 3, people still gonna be lined up at their nearest Gamestop when it drops apparently. Hit the gallery below to see all the reactions to #BoycottBorderlands3 below.

Photo: Christian Petersen / Getty