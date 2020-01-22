Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Request For Home Confinement Denied, Wifey Posts Prison Pic

Tekashi 6ix9ine is shook ’cause ain’t no such things as halfway crooks, much less quarter criminals.

Last week the rainbow haired snitch filed a motion to serve out his lenient two-year prison sentence from the comfort of his own home due to his dime-droppin’ life being in danger behind bars, but the judge just decided “nah.” Complex is reporting that Judge Paul Engelmayer denied 6ix9ine’s lawyer request that the “Gummo” rapper be moved from the private prison he’s currently in to home confinement for the next few years, citing that the rapper got the sentenced he himself earned.

“[T]he Court’s determination was, and is, that a 24-month prison sentence is necessary in this case,” Engelmayer wrote. Approving Hernandez’s request would mean that his sentence would no longer “reflect the seriousness of his crimes.”

Tough break, b.

Whether or not Tekashi’s life is truly in danger even in a private prison is anyone’s guess (it probably is) at least his girlfriend remains by his side while the rest of the culture and even his own ex-bodyguards have decided to shun him for life. Recently his ride-or-die chick, posted a pic of Tekashi in his prison garment and wrote an heartfelt justification for his decision to become states evidence and praised him saying “they can’t break you , no one understands why people still love you and support you.”

They do?! Where? No shots, just sayin.’

Though Tekashi seems to be okay on the outside, heads are pointing out that the look on his face is that of someone who just isn’t his old self and looks, well, shook. Who knows what he’s being subjected to behind bars but Tekashi’s facial expression is a far cry from that of Kifano “Shotti” Jordan who posed with his fellow inmates and seemed confidant as ever while asking everyone to “PRAY” for his enemies.

Night and day, bruh.

Now that Tekashi knows he’s in it for the [relatively] long haul, we’ll just have to wait and see what becomes of him as he serves his sentence and attempts another rap run.

Hood luck with that, b.