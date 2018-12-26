Tekashi 6ix9ine Buys Girlfriend Mercedes-Benz Truck From Jail [Photos]

Even while he sits behind bars Tekashi wants to ensure his inner circle still feels his love during the holidays. To everyone’s surprise his girlfriend received a brand new SUV.

As spotted on Complex the “Fefe” rapper gifted his lady friend Jade a 2019 Mercedes-AMG G65. Naturally she took to social media to flaunt. “LIL BITCH IN A BIG BODY AINT NO CAR PAYMENTS PERIOD EARLY XMAS GIFT I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY @6ix9ine 🌈😍💕 IM SO HAPPY YALL 🎉😫” she posted on her Instagram.

She followed up the initial reveal with a second photo of a full view of the luxury vehicle as the trolls doubted the model of the car.

Unfortunately his generosity will have no bearing on his current legal situation. Back in November the Brooklyn native was arrested on federal criminal charges including racketeering, assault and firearms. He faces life in prison if convicted. Prior to being picked up by the boys the controversial artist cut all ties to his former crew.

His lawyer Lance Lazarro has denied the validity of all the charges saying “Daniel Hernandez is completely innocent of all charges being brought against him. [He’s] an entertainer who portrays a ‘gangster image’ to promote his music does not make him a member of an enterprise.” His trial has been set for September 2019.

—

Photo: Johnny Nunez