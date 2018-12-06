Tory Lanez Clears Up 2Pac & Tekashi 6ix9ine Quip, Tells Fans “Get Off My D*ck”

Tory Lanez isn’t the first and certainly won’t be the last recording artist to have his words misunderstood, especially when it comes to someone as revered as the late Tupac “2Pac” Shakur. During a recent interview, the Canadian crooner and spitter seemingly compared Tekashi 6ix9ine to ‘Pac and he obviously caught flack for it.

While sitting down with Tim Westwood earlier this week, Lanez spoke on Tekashi’s legal predicament and how it went down during the very height of his career similarly to 2Pac.

“The only n*gga who had sh*t like that popping was Tupac. When Tupac was in jail he dropped the biggest album. Not to say it was the biggest album of all fu*king time, but it was a pretty big moment. It’s sad he’s gotta be locked up during it, is all I’m saying,” Lanez said, while mentioning Tekashi’s features such as Nicki Minaj and Kanye West.

Fans have been giving Lanez grief over the comment, but he fired back with a not so friendly missive himself.

“I did not compare 6ix9ine to 2 pac … I just said they both dropped big albums from jail at the level of fame that they had . Get off my dick,” Lanez tweeted on Tuesday (Dec. 4).

Welp, that settles that.

I did not compare 6ix9ine to 2 pac … I just said they both dropped big albums from jail at the level of fame that they had . Get off my dick . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) December 4, 2018

