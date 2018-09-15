Jay Electronica Wants Smoke With Eminem Over 2Pac-Connected Diddy Diss #JayElectronica

While the dust continues to settle after Eminem responded to Machine Gun Kelly’s “Rap Devil” with his pointed “Killshot” diss track, fans were quick to point out one curious part of the song. One line has Slim Shady insinuating that Sean “Diddy” Combs ordered a hit on Tupac “2Pac” Shakur during the late rapper’s feud with The Notorious B.I.G., which woke Jay Electronica from his ayurvedic slumber.

“Killshot, I will not fail, I’m with the Doc still/But this idiot’s boss pops pills and tells him he’s got skills/But, Kells, the day you put out a hit’s the day Diddy admits/That he put the hit out that got Pac killed,” Eminem rapped in “Killshot” which got Jay Electronica’s attention.

““[H]ow dare you accuse diddy of killing tupac while you completely look pass jimmy iovine and those who profited from his death the MOST. You best tread carefully Son, before i come tear your ivory tower down like Sulaiman done the Templar Knights. #ripProof,” Electronica wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

In another tweet connected to an Instagram video of the Hon. Louis Farrakhan of the Nation of Islam in where he was trying to moderate the 50 Cent and Ja Rule beef, Jay said he had to get at Em over inserting himself in the middle.

“[R]emember this was the very video i had to check you on before for blaspheming the Minister in the midst of him trying to bring Jarule and 50 to peace. Tread carefully,” Jay Electronica warned.

It’s been a wild night of reactions on Twitter, and we’ve got the best we could find below.

https://t.co/u0Ep8MbDDB remember this was the very video i had to check you on before for blaspheming the Minister in the midst of him trying to bring Jarule and 50 to peace. Tread carefully @eminem — سيف الله ℒℴѵℯ (@JayElectronica) September 14, 2018

—

Photo: Getty