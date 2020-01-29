Yo Gotti Celebrates ‘Untrapped’ Album at NYC Playback

On Tuesday evening (Jan 28), Yo Gotti hosted a dinner for NYC media at the Four Seasons. The Memphis rapper is preparing for the release of his tenth album on Friday (Jan 31), titled Untrapped.

The artwork for the project features the Epic artist walking away from what appears to be the typical traphouse—complete with one worker hanging out on the porch—but Gotti is hightailing it towards his Lamborghini parked out front. There’s an approaching blaze behind the house and he isn’t looking back.

The cover art illuminated the room as writers, bloggers, editors and DJs socialized, waiting on Gotti to appear. There were notepads purposefully laid in select place settings. Upon his arrival, the rapper stopped at each table to greet his guests and shake hands.

“I wanted to make sure that people could really hear what I’m saying,” he shared. “And ask as many questions as they wanna ask me and get the proper answer. That’s why we got the notepads, so you can write down any notes or whatever you have in mind. But I wanted this to be intimate with the right people in the room.”

When he settled in at the head of one table, he signaled to his DJ to begin the playback.

There was an explanation of each track, from the “Intro” to the final cut, the title track, “Untrapped.” Gotti was sure to provide a variety as always, while sharing the light with features from Megan thee Stallion and his protege Blac Youngsta. There are introspective tracks, some for the strip clubs and a couple “for the ladies.” But Untrapped is another sign of life after a certain amount of years in Hip-Hop, not only life, but rebirth.

After all, no one traps forever.