Lawrence Taylor Goes ‘Sneaker Shopping With Complex’ For The Kids

No New York Giant is celebrated by the city and NFL fans like defensive legend Lawrence Taylor (sorry, Eli). While many of today’s sneakerheads are too young to know the kind of fear he struck in opponents and their ankles, us football OG’s recognize the realness.

For Complex’s latest installment of their Sneaker Shopping series, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of The Year and two-time Super Bowl champion linked up with Joe La Puma at Kith in Miami to talk kicks and copp heat.

Naturally the 61-year-old Hall of Famer grew up in a different era so of course “I’ve always been a Converse type of person until I got older.” Even when Nike would bless him with some cleats for the field he’d cover up their logo because they wasn’t cutting him that check for rockin’ that check. Even in the 80’s he was way ahead of his time. The man got married in a tux and a pair of Air Force 1’s before it was even a thing!

Peep the whole episode below and peep LT drop a grip on some Air Jordans and Air Force 1’s for some teens from the 4Life foundation.