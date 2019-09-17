Hat Tip: New York Giants QB Eli Manning Benched, NFL Twitter Salutes The Legend #thankyoueli

Grand opening, grand closing. Today (Sept. 17), it was announced that longtime Giants quarterback Eli Manning has been benched.

End of an era: The #Giants have named Daniel Jones as their starting QB. Eli Manning goes to the bench. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2019

The keys to the team are being handed to Daniel Jones, the draft pick out of Duke that the Giants get clowned about. NFL Twitter immediately reacted to the news with judgements that fit anywhere in the spectrum from “About damn time” to “What are the Giants doing?”

However, the lionshare of it was positing in honoring his achievements, with #ThankYouEili trending.

Regardless where you stand on Manning, or the NFL in general, dude did win a pair of Super Bowls and is a lock for the Hall of Fame. Peep reactions below.