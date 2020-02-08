Former 112 Frontman Q Stands With Mase Regarding Diddy Publishing Beef

Sean “Diddy” Combs was the target of an Instagram rant from Mason “Mase” Betha, who claims he’s been fighting to get his publishing rights back from the Bad Boy Records founder. Former 112 lead singer Q says he stands with Mase and his group also signed a similar deal back in the 1990s.

TMZ caught up with the singer born Quinnes Parker as he walked about Washington, D.C. After leaving 112 back in 2018, Q has been doing his own thing but no doubt caught wind of his former Bad Boy label mate’s missive at Puff. While Q believes that Diddy should release the publishing rights back to Mase and himself, he did say that the mogul didn’t exactly swindle them as those contracts were standard back in the day.

Check out the video from TMZ below.

Photo: Getty