Virgil Abloh Discusses Upcoming Off-White™ X Air Jordan 5 Release

Virgil Abloh’s continues his dominance in the fashion game by only providing the luxury menswear vibes at Louis Vuitton but with his Off-White™ brand. He discusses his upcoming Jordan collaboration in a recent interview.

The Rockford, Illinois native revisited his Chicago roots in his most recent project with Nike. As part of the Collaborators’ Collection Virgie was given the opportunity to customize a signature shoe from Jumpman. Abloh has selected the Jordan V for his release. In a brief interview with Air.Jordan.com he details the process, MJ’s influence on his city and much more.

Even though his 2018 “The Ten” pack is still highly celebrated for his minimal approach to the 10 signature shoes he says in 2020 he is moving differently. “I had my half-made design language, like the previous Off-White™ x Air Jordan I, which was about deconstruction. That’s a three-year-old idea that I’m not interested in anymore. That design language has evolved” he admitted.

When chopping it up about his upcoming Air Jordan V release he reveals inspired by his childhood when his parents gifted him the OG Black Metallic pair. “My parents were like, ‘I don’t get it. What’s the big deal? For me, it was like they came from a superhero. I was sleeping with the shoes in my bedroom, on the dresser, so I could see them when I woke up.”

He also goes on to discuss MJ’s importance on culture as well. “During the ‘90’s, I was the kid watching Jordan on TV, and I never thought I would be able to do one of his shoes, let alone add anything to them,” he reminisces. “MJ was a man who became a superhero. He was jumping from the free throw line, winning six championships, doing the impossible. In design, I feel like I’m at my best if I can almost mirror how impossible those tasks were.”

The Off-White™ X Air Jordan V will be available starting 2/15 and will be priced at $225.00. You can cop here.

Photo: Off-White For Air Jordan / Nike