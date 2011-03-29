Beyonce No Longer Managed By Her Father Matthew Knowles



Beyonce has officially announced that her father Matthew Knowles will no longer manage her.

The ex-Destiny’s Child singer made the announcement Monday and her father has since responded with a statement claiming that the split was amicable.

“The decision for Beyonce and Music World Entertainment to part was mutual. We did great things together, and I know that she will continue to conquer new territories in music and entertainment. Currently, I am very focused on the tremendous investment that our record label has made in the gospel/inspirational genre of music and on our supremely talented roster of artists, including Trin-i-tee 5:7, Brian Courtney Wilson, Juanita Bynum, Micah Stampley, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Pastor Rudy and others. Music World will continue its partnership with Sony with Destiny’s Child and UK female group From Above, as well as management. We will also continue to develop the Music World family of labels: Music World Country/Compadre, Music World Kids and Music World Music. In Music World’s repositioning it will not continue its label/management role with Columbia/Sony artist Tiffany Evans. Business is business and family is family. I love my daughter and am very proud of who she is and all that she has achieved. I look forward to her continued great success.”



