Birdman Does Not Regret Demanding ‘The Breakfast Club’ Put Respeck On His Name [Video]

Even though Brian Williams should be looked at as one of the best music moguls to do it he became a meme legend in 2016. If given the opportunity all over again he would keep the same energy.

As spotted on Hot New Hip-Hop Birdman paid a visit to Everyday Struggle. While the appearance was primarily centered around recent events and the current Cash Money Records roster one of his finest moments was readdressed. Akademiks got him to discuss his one and only time on The Breakfast Club where he infamously checked DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God in glorious fashion. But to hear him tell it he doesn’t regret anything at all.

“It just was what it was and that’s behind us. A n*gga grown and I believe in respect” he explained. “I grew up on respect and I think disrespect, you deal with that sh*t accordingly. However you feel [you have] to deal with it and at that time I just wanted really to go and speak to that man and to let him know we believe in respect.”

“Sometimes, bloggers get out of they character and say sh*t ’bout people that ain’t got nothing to do with what’s going on,” he added. “I just felt the need to step to him, go there and see him and see what’s happening. Just ask him to respect me.” Even though it seems that he has bags to chase he did admit that he “sees all that sh*t.”

You can see the exchange below.

Photo: JLN Photography/WENN.com