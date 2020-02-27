Floyd Mayweather Dropped $11K On Sneakers In NYC’s Flight Club

Floyd Mayweather doesn’t do anything in moderation. Case in point, the boxing legend recently went on a sneaker shopping spree, reportedly dropping $11,000 at Flight Club in New York City.

Flight Club is a sneaker consignment shop, so you’ll be paying a premium on coveted kicks (read: good look copping anything for retail). Apparently, the visit was all about coordination.

Money Mayweather was spotted leaving the Union Square store with his bodyguards in tow, and one carrying 8 bags of goods. The walked from the storefront into a waiting SUV, with The Money Team branding, of course. According to TMZ, he copped a gang of sneakers including multiple pairs of Nike Air Force 1s—enough to ring up a bill worth a cool $11,000.