Floyd Mayweather Dropped $11K On Sneakers In NYC’s Flight Club

Floyd Mayweather doesn’t do anything in moderation. Case in point, the boxing legend recently went on a sneaker shopping spree, reportedly dropping $11,000 at Flight Club in New York City.
Flight Club is a sneaker consignment shop, so you’ll be paying a premium on coveted kicks (read: good look copping anything for retail). Apparently, the visit was all about coordination.
Money Mayweather was spotted leaving the Union Square store with his bodyguards in tow, and one carrying 8 bags of goods. The walked from the storefront into a waiting SUV, with The Money Team branding, of course. According to TMZ, he copped a gang of sneakers including multiple pairs of Nike Air Force 1s—enough to ring up a bill worth a cool $11,000.
True.
Well, at least it’s a safe bet his sneaker game has already vastly improved off g.p. Just saying.
On another note, late last year Mayweather revealed that he hoped to fight twice in 2020. Retirement over.