Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies Allegedly Shared Photos Of Kobe Bryant Crash Site

Kobe Bryant‘s wife has to relive the pain of her tragic loss along with the other families affected, this after news that the Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies allegedly shared photos of the crash site. Vanessa Bryant is reportedly “devastated” by the alleged actions of the authorities as the investigation continues.

In a pair of reports, the Los Angeles Times has learned via unnamed sources that deputies from the department apparently shared the crash scene photos that showed the remains of Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the other victims of the fatal helicopter journey. The source said that they saw the photos of the crash site on the phone of another official outside of normal procedural surroundings.

A watchdog group, the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, told the publication that the conduct allegedly undertaken by the authorities was “completely unprofessional.”

The Sheriff’s Department informed the group that it intends to investigate the allegations. Considering the high-profile nature of the matter and how fast news traveled just moments after the crash, it isn’t known how widespread the photos have been shared outside of first responders nor has their been anyone named in connection with the incident.

In a statement, Mrs. Bryant said she was “absolutely devasted” over the revelation of the allegations by way of a statement from her attorney, Gary C. Robb. Robb has also requested an internal affairs investigation and is seeking the “harshest possible discipline” for those involved. Mrs. Bryant reportedly went to sheriff’s office herself to request that the crash site become a no-fly zone as to stave off any media frenzy.

“At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests,” Robb said in his statement. The attorney is asking for the identities of the deputies connected to this matter.

—

Photo: Getty