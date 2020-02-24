Tidal Providing Live Stream For Kobe & Gianna Bryant’s Celebration of Life Memorial Service

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were already laid to rest in a private ceremony at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar on Feb. 7. Now it’s the public’s turn to say a final goodbye to the Black Mamba and Mambacita.

Since Kobe and Gianna’s tragic passing as the result of a Calabasas helicopter crash that took the lives of seven other people, there have plenty of tributes for the life-long Los Angeles Laker and his daughter. Now it’s time for the entire world to gather at the Staples Center and in front of televisions, computer screens, and smartphones to celebrate the life of the Bean and Gianna.

In a move that makes all the sense in the world, the house that Kobe built will host Kobe and Gianna’s celebration of life ceremony. According to TMZ, the arena will be at capacity with all 20,000 seats filled with fans as well as Kobe’s family, friends and fellow NBA brethren. Over 80,000 people registered for tickets for the event, so that already tells you just how big of a deal Kobe’s death is. The date 02-24-20 is a significant one as well, 2 and 24 represent Kobe and Gianna’s jersey numbers while 20 commemorates Kobe’s service as a Laker and his marriage to Vanessa.

The celebrity gossip site is reporting that like Nipsey Hussle and Michael Jackson, the streets around the arena will be closed off, and if you don’t have a ticket, you will not be allowed in the vicinity. Los Angeles law enforcement is urging fans to stay home and watch the event on television and or live stream it on the web because, as of right now, it will not be shown on the screens outside of the arena.

Organizers of the event considered the idea of holding the memorial service at the L.A. Coliseum, which could have accommodated more people but settled on the Staples Center.

Per TMZ:

“We’re told officials wrestled with the idea of moving the event to the L.A. Coliseum — which seats closer to 80,000 people — before ultimately settling on Staples. After all, it’s where Kobe played for 20 years and became a beloved figure in Los Angeles and around the world.”

As for who will be in attendance, it’s rumored the Vanessa will be in attendance, but that has not been confirmed. The Lakers and current and past are also expected to be in the building. Michael Jordan was seen in town TMZ Sports reports, so it’s a safe bet to assume he will be there as well. As far as performers organizers remain tightlipped as to who will issue heartfelt performances.

While we believe people still will show up outside the Staples Center regardless of the LAPD’s warnings, we are sure there will be many who would rather not risk being in the crowd. If you’re are one of those folks, there will be plenty of options for you to choose from to catch the service.

NBA TV will have coverage beginning at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Lakers website says Livestreams will also be available on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and elsewhere.

Streaming coverage will also be provided by Spectrum News 1.

BET Networks will provide coverage anchored by Marc Lamont Hill and Jemele Hill.

Coverage of the event will be available on CNN’s website.

Tidal announced it will also provide a livestream of the service for members and non-members, you can watch it below starting at 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT. Rest in power Kobe and Gianna.

Can also peep the stream here:

