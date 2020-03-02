New Orleans Bounce Artist Vockah Redu Robbed In His Hometown

We just yet another reminder that the streets have no love, no matter who you are. A local NOLA innovator got this reminder last week.

HipHopDX is reporting that Rapper Vockah Redu has suffered a rather big setback in his career. Last week, the eclectic performer was robbed of thousands of dollars worth of stage equipment. According to his claim, he and his crew were filming in New Orleans for a couple of days straight. The next morning he returned to his car only to find it broken into. Gone missing were his SP-404A beat machine, a Moog Theremin, and all the respective travel casings.

He took to his social media feeds to detail the situation. “Thank y’all soo much this really tried to kill my Spirit but only up from here I thank the MosSurvivest high and Lynell Redu for being my guiding light And my people who are for the people that believe in Themselves, Art Love, Peace and Serenity I’ll be back like I never left,” Redy wrote.

In turn, he created a GoFundMe to raise the funds to replace the missing hardware.

“During last year’s Epic Beard Men tour, I purchased a new SP-404A which I’d begun using onstage, in addition to my Moog Theremini. Both are now gone, and I feel like they stole my heartbeat” the caption for an Instagram post reads. Thankfully, his supporters have come through in the clutch as the original goal was $3,000 dollars, but it has already been surpassed.

You can donate to the cause here.

—

Photo: Getty