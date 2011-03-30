NBA Investigating Jay-Z’s Kentucky Locker Room Visit

The NBA is investigating to find out if rapper/New Jersey Nets team owner Jay-Z broke any rules by being in the University of Kentucky Wildcats locker room following their tournament victory over the University of North Carolina Tarheels.

Following the Wildcats regional final tournament victory over the Tarheels Sunday (March 27), Jigga was photographed with players in the school’s locker room.

As partial owner of the NBA’s New Jersey Nets, Jay is prohibited from fraternizing with college players in they have not declared themselves eligible for the NBA draft. UK has has at least two potential draft picks on their roster.

In 2007 Celtics GM Dan Ainge was fined $30,ooo for sitting next to Kevin Durant’s mother during a Big 12 tournament game.