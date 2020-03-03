Royce Da 5’9″ Says Lupe Fiasco Replacing Joe Budden on Slaughterhouse Will “Never Happen”

With Joe Budden long exiting from fan-favorite Hip-Hop group Slaughterhouse to pursue new and exciting business ventures, Lupe Fiasco began campaigning to replace the “Pump It Up” rapper in the hardcore rap group which was made up of Joe, Royce Da 5’9,” KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz.

Yo @joebudden Lemme get yo slaughterhouse spot pic.twitter.com/gC79c98jsj — “DROGAS WAVE” & “BeatNPath” NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) January 19, 2020

After learning about Lupe’s aspirations of joining the group Royce Da 5’9″ had no problem… quashing that notion.

In a recent interview with HipHopDX, Nickle-Nine explained that while Lupe Fiasco’s skill set wasn’t a problem and was even that of a “master,” the idea of Lupe replacing Budden on the Slaughterhouse roster would “never happen.”

“Nobody can replace Joe,” Royce bluntly stated. “Nobody can replace anybody from Slaughterhouse.” The Allegory artist went on to explain that if he, Crooked and Joell were to form a team with Lupe Fiasco “it wouldn’t be Slaughterhouse, it would have to be called something else.”

The Poultry Market?

Still, Royce isn’t wrong. Though Lupe is nice on the mic, his style would stick out like a sour thumb amongst the group whose gritty steez made them a favorite amongst hardcore Hip-Hoppers. Royce noted as much when in his breakdown saying “They’re two totally different kinds of rappers and people. So that’s not a swap.”

Regardless of how Royce felt, Lupe seems to have taken it in stride as he took to Twitter and posted a crying Jordan meme addressing 5’9″‘s dismissal of the idea.

Man y’all…@Royceda59 eloquently said hell to the nah to my request to replace @JoeBudden in slaughterhouse… pic.twitter.com/HyRYO6v579 — “DROGAS WAVE” & “BeatNPath” NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) March 3, 2020

But I got more bars than Bourbon Street meets Daytona Beach and put in work like the President of Russia….. pic.twitter.com/bTaRJoU1H7 — “DROGAS WAVE” & “BeatNPath” NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) March 3, 2020

Photo: Getty