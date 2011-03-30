Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, Wale And DJ Khaled Host “I Am Music 2” Tour After Party [Photos]



Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, Wale, and DJ Khaled party at Amnesia, New York for an “I Am Music 2” Tour After Party.

Rick Ross, his Maybach Music signee Wale, DJ Khaled and Busta Rhymes all took over New York’s Amnesia night club Tuesday for an “I Am Music 2” tour after party.

As previously reported, The Bawse is traveling the country with Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Travis Barker for the 23-date engagement that already hit cities in VA, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania.

While in the building at Amnesia, Ross, Wale and Busta took the mic to perform some of their hits while Khaled looked on and gave his trademark “We Da Best” introduction.

UrbanPartyLife.com was in the building, check out Ross and his cohorts at Amnesia below.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »