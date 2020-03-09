DaBaby Apologized For Laying Hand Of God Slap On Woman

DaBaby is now doing some necessary damage control after he laid down a hard smack on a fan during one of his high-energy concerts. The Charlotte rapper claimed that he didn’t realize the gender of the person he smacked initially, but has since apologized to the woman.

As reported by TMZ, DaBaby, real name Jonathan Kirk, was in Tampa, Fla. over the weekend for a stop from his “Up Close N Personal” tour when a fan trying to get a picture with a smartphone caught the right-hand slap that effectively ended the show before it even began.

DaBaby and crew left the venue and later on social media, the “BOP” star, recognizing the legal ramifications to come, offered to pay anyone $10,000 for the full name of the woman to hand over to his attorney. In that video, it appeared he acknowledged that the person he slapped was indeed a woman but later stated he didn’t know that for certain.

The woman who was slapped refused treatment by emergency medical staff and told authorities that DaBaby smacked the wrong woman as it was someone next to her that apparently hit him with a phone and shined a bright light in his face thus the smack. DaBaby released a pair of Instagram videos that were captured by The Shade Room, which we’ve posted below.

Photo: Getty