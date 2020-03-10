Time To Act Up: City Girls Member JT Is Free For Real, No Longer In Federal Custody

JT is free for real, for real. The City Girls member is finally home and out of federal custody after spending the remainder of her sentence in a halfway house.
The celebrity gossip site reports that JT was released on Friday (Mar.6), the Federal Bureau of Prisons revealed. She was in their custody since June 2018 after she turned herself in on identity theft charges. She let her fans know she was officially home by sharing a gallery of selfies from the comfort of her bed on Saturday (Mar.7) with the caption:
“Woke up in my own bed for the first time in 2 years! Happppppyyyyy.”
BUT she is not out of the woods yet and is still under supervised release, according to TMZ, and will still on probation for a year.
Per TMZ:
—
Photo: Prince Williams / Getty