Waffle-Colored DJ Envy Clowned For Dumb Question He Asked About Yung Miami

They say there is no such thing as a dumb question? The Breakfast Club’s anchor DJ Envy put that to the test. The morning show host asked a head ass question about Yung Miami getting shot at during a drive-by shooting attempt despite being pregnant.

The incident in question took place on Friday during an interview with Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “P” Thomas and COO Kevin “Coach K” Lee. Envy asked the two men what was more shocking: Yung Miami getting pregnant or the rapper’s car getting laced with bullets while she was in it.

As you can imagine, the question of astronomically dumb proportions left P and Coach K with the most puzzled looks on their faces and understandably so.

Envy’s question got his EGGO waffle complexion looking self thrown in the toaster that it is Twitter with users roasting the DJ up and down timelines. We don’t know what Envy was thinking at the time, but he’s gotta do better. You can peep all the reactions to the ridiculous query in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty