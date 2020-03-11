Jim Jones ft. Trav “Love Of The Hustle,” Princess Nokia “Gemini” & More | Daily Visuals 3.10.20

Love & Hip Hop: New York might’ve just aired their season finale but that doesn’t mean Jim Jones is taking a break from the airwaves or from continuing to promote his latest album, El Capo.

Linking up with Trav for his newest visuals to “Love Of The Hustle,” New York’s rider man pulls of a big time jux in Miami with the use of a getaway speedboat while in his beach shorts and wifebeater. It’s almost like Jim is trying to get caught these days. It was broad daylight and everything.

Princess Nokia meanwhile reminds us that no matter how difficult life may get, friends, fam, and fans is sometimes all you need to help you chug along in life in her clip to “Gemini.” Also lots of trees never hurt anybody. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Bishop Nehru, Dizzy Wright, and more.

JIM JONES FT. TRAV – “LOVE OF THE HUSTLE”

PRINCESS NOKIA – “GEMINI”

BISHOP NEHRU – “TOO LOST”

AVREX FT. MEGAN J. NASH – “LEMONS”

APOLLO BROWN FT. RO SPIT, NAMETAG & TY FARRIS – “365”

MOZZY – “TUNNEL VISION”

COOKIE MONEY – “BALL HARDER”

DIZZY WRIGHT – “POPPIN OUT”