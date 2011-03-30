Jim Jones And Vado Prepping New Albums

Jim Jones, Cam’ron and Vado are prepping to bring back Dipset with the release of their new albums in April.

Jone’s Jones’ highly-anticipated new album, CAPO, drops on 4/5 and Cam’ron & Vado’s Gunz N’ Butta drops on 4/19, timed with a current U.S. tour of the reunited Diplomats.

Jim Jones’ 5th studio album, CAPO, includes the hit “Perfect Day,” which is climbing up the urban and crossover charts.

The video for “Perfect Day” was MTV2’s Jam of the Week last week with 108 spins.

Hip hop legend and Dipset leader Cam’ron and his protégé Vado will release their long-awaited duet album, Gunz N’ Butta on April 19th.

The album includes the hits “Speaking in Tungs,” and “Hey Muma” along with 16 tracks written and featuring both Cam’ron and Vado.

As previously reported, Vado recently inked a deal with Interscope Records and the Diplomats have reunited for a national tour.

In addition to music, Jones is featured on the 8-part docu-soap series entitled “Love & Hip Hop” which premiered on March 14th, 2011.

The new show features Jones while following his longtime girlfriend Chrissy Lampkin and three other dynamic women who are connected to the world of hip hop, whether it’s through the men they love, or their struggle to be heard as an artist.

“Love & Hip-Hop” airs Mondays at 8 on VH1.