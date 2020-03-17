Charlamagne Tha God Eyeing “Potential Deals As ‘The Breakfast Club’ Contract Nears End

As a member of The Breakfast Club morning show, Charlamagne Tha God has positioned himself as a vital force for the culture in the eyes of many. However, could his time on the program be coming to an end?

In a report published by Page Six, an insider claims that Charlamagne, real name Lenard McKelvy, enjoys his position on the show but has been eyeing potential deals as his current contract comes to end in December.

From Page Six:

“He loves working for [Power 105.1 parent company] I Heart Radio, but he is contemplating his next move,” the source told us.

“He’s not sure what he is going to do,” said the insider. “There are a lot of potential deals in the air, and he just wants to keep his options open and think strategically.”

This comes to light after Joe Budden and his State Of The Culture co-hosts were recent guests of the program with Angela Yee sharing the sentiment of wanting a shortened contract which has fueled chatter that the trio as it stands today might not last beyond the year. In that same episode, DJ Envy stated that he resigned with Power 105.1, stating that he has a family to take care of.

—

Photo: Getty