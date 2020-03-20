CLOSE
Nike Links Up With Playstation For Exclusive ‘MLB The Show 20’ Air Max 90s

Those who purchased MLB The Show 20 will have to complete a Nike Javy Baez moment in the game in order to enter the sweepstakes.

Nike x PlayStation MLB The Show 20 Air Max 90

Source: Nike / PlayStation

Earning exclusive kicks by playing video games is becoming a new wave. NBA 2K20 has the Nike Gamer Exclusive Program, and now PlayStation’s baseball simulation, MLB The Show 20, is giving players the opportunity to win a pair of limited Air Max 90s.

With the coronavirus shutting down all of the professional sports leagues in the country, sports-based video games will have to fill in the vast void that is missing. While doing so, you can also be rewarded for your play with a fresh pair of kicks. To celebrate the launch of MLB The Show 20, which has Chicago Cubs shortstop, Javy Baez, on the cover, Sony team up with Nike to drop a pair of special edition Air Max 90s.

The sneakers are instant head-turners coming in two alternate colors, red and blue, taking its cues from the MLB logo and Chicago Cubs team colors. Some unique touches include a Playstation lace dubrae and baseball symbols located on the heel of the shoe.

Nike x PlayStation MLB The Show 20 Air Max 90

Source: Nike / PlayStation

No, they won’t be available for retail purchase. Instead, those who purchased MLB The Show 20 will have to complete a Nike Javy Baez moment in the game in order to enter the sweepstakes. Once entered, you will have a chance to score one of 50 pairs.

Nike x PlayStation MLB The Show 20 Air Max 90

Source: Nike / PlayStation

The contest is live now and runs through March 31st at 8pm EST. For more information, you can head here. MLB The Show 20 is now available on PlayStation 4 and will be coming to Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch in the future.

Photo: Nike / PlayStation

