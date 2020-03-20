Where’s…Kylie?!: Surgeon General Calls On Kylie Jenner To Help Fight Coronavirus

During a time of uncertainty, crisis and social distancing, United Sates Surgeon General and the nations top doctor is calling on Kylie Jenner to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday (Mar 19) while speaking on Good Morning America, Surgeon General Jerome Adams said this is the perfect time to utilize influencers and celebrities, like Kylie Jenner as well as infected basketball stars Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell, to shed light on the impact of the coronavirus.

“We need to get Kylie Jenner and social media influencers out there, in helping folks understand that look, this is serious, this is absolutely serious. People are dying,” Adams said.

The Surgeon General also added that his call to influencers to help spread the message is an attempt to help the younger generation to understand the seriousness and impact that the global virus has had on all of our lives, as well as the importance of staying home to prevent the spread—noting that the younger generation were more likely to ignore the quarantine and are also known to be at risk of both getting sick and spreading COVID-19 to those most vulnerable.

“We are seeing new data from Italy that suggests that young people may be at higher risk than what we previously thought,” Adams continued. “But think about your grandfather, think about your grandmother, think about the fact you’re spreading disease that could ultimately be what kills them.”

For more information on COVID-19 and how you can fight the spread of the virus, visit http://www.cdc.gov.

Check out the full interview below.