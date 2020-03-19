That Rona: Celebs Who Have Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Unless you’ve dedicated to avoiding the world, or on a desert meditation retreat like that actor, then you’re aware the Coronavirus is a global pandemic. No one is safe, with a number of celebrities having been diagnosed with COVID-19 or at least quarantining after exposure.
While the thousands of deaths are very real, for many it hasn’t really touched them in a way that illustrates how serious things are. But when famous people start coming down with the potentially fatal diagnosis, more people start to snap to attention.
Same goes for organizations. For example, the NBA basically closed up shop when one of its star players was diagnosed.
We put together a list of some of the more prominent Coronavirus cases below (which more than likely will continue to grow.
Stay safe, wash your hands, and if you can, stay the hell home.
1. Marcus SmartSource:Getty
On March 19, it was revealed that Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, and two Los Angeles Lakers, had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
2. Tom Hanks & Rita HanksSource:Getty
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita came down with Coronavirus while shooting a movie in Australia. The news beok
3. Rudy GobertSource:Getty
Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11. The Utah Jazz game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder that night was canceled, and the NBA suspended the season shortly thereafter.
4. Donovan MitchellSource:Getty
On March 12, it was revealed another Utah Jazz star came down with the ‘Rona, which he in all likelihood got from his teammate Rudy Gobert.
5. Idris ElbaSource:Twitter
Black Twitter got socked in the face when Stringer Bell aka Luther aka British actor Idris Elba revealed his positive Coronavirus diagnosis on Monday, March 16.
6. Kevin DurantSource:WENN
On Tuesday, March 17, the New Jersey Nets revealed that four of their players had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Shortly thereafter, Kevin Durant confirmed he was one of them.
7. Francis SuarezSource:Getty
Suarez, 42, is the Mayor of Miami and was diagnosed back on Friday, March 13. He had been in self-quarantine since meeting with a delegation from Brazil included Jair Bolsonaro.
8. Callum Hudson-OdoiSource:Getty
Callum Hudson-Odoi, a Chelsea Club Football player tested positive and blessedly the 19-year-old has already recovered.