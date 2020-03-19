CLOSE
That Rona: Celebs Who Have Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Posted 21 hours ago

Unless you’ve dedicated to avoiding the world, or on a desert meditation retreat like that actor, then you’re aware the Coronavirus is a global pandemic. No one is safe, with a number of celebrities having been diagnosed with COVID-19 or at least quarantining after exposure.

While the thousands of deaths are very real, for many it hasn’t really touched them in a way that illustrates how serious things are. But when famous people start coming down with the potentially fatal diagnosis, more people start to snap to attention.

Same goes for organizations. For example, the NBA basically closed up shop when one of its star players was diagnosed.

We put together a list of some of the more prominent Coronavirus cases below (which more than likely will continue to grow.

Stay safe, wash your hands, and if you can, stay the hell home.

1. Marcus Smart

Oklahoma City Thunder v Boston Celtics Source:Getty

On March 19, it was revealed that Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, and two Los Angeles Lakers, had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

2. Tom Hanks & Rita Hanks

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Source:Getty

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita came down with Coronavirus while shooting a movie in Australia. The news beok

3. Rudy Gobert

Toronto Raptors v Utah Jazz Source:Getty

Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11. The Utah Jazz game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder that night was canceled, and the NBA suspended the season shortly thereafter.

4. Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz v New York Knicks Source:Getty

On March 12, it was revealed another Utah Jazz star came down with the ‘Rona, which he in all likelihood got from his teammate Rudy Gobert.

5. Idris Elba

Idris Elba coronavirus Source:Twitter

Black Twitter got socked in the face when Stringer Bell aka Luther aka British actor Idris Elba revealed his positive Coronavirus diagnosis on Monday, March 16.

6. Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant during an appearance on ABC&apos;s Jimmy Kimmel Live!&apos; Source:WENN

On Tuesday, March 17, the New Jersey Nets revealed that four of their players had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Shortly thereafter, Kevin Durant confirmed he was one of them.

7. Francis Suarez

Time 100 Next Source:Getty

Suarez, 42, is the Mayor of Miami and was diagnosed back on Friday, March 13. He had been in self-quarantine since meeting with a delegation from Brazil included Jair Bolsonaro.

8. Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the Premier League... Source:Getty

Callum Hudson-Odoi, a Chelsea Club Football player tested positive and blessedly the 19-year-old has already recovered.

