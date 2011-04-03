Willow & Jaden Smith, Snoop Dogg, The Black Eyed Peas, & More Take Over The Kids Choice Awards [Photos]

Willow Smith and her brother Jaden were just some of the many on the orange carpet at Nickelodeon’s 2011 Kids’ Choice Awards at USC’s Galen Center in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The pint-sized diva rocked the carpet with her brother before heading inside to perform “21st Century Girl” and “Whip My Hair” as her father Will Smith looked on.

Will.i.am was also in attendance, opening the show with his group the Black Eyed Peas, who picked up the award for Favorite Music Group.

Snoop Dogg arrived with his wife and daughter, getting slimed during his performance, and Justin Timberlake was honored with The Big Help Award in recognition of his work as a philanthropist and environmentalist.

Peep the page #’s to see the slime fest, that included Brandy, Will Smith, Fergie, Nick Cannon, and more.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »