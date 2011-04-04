Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Buys Bloc Starz LLC

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation record label has announced the purchase the German based digital label, Bloc Starz LLC.

Roc Nation, home to artists Jay Electronica, J. Cole and Willow Smith, acquired the German-American imprint to develop and market talent, according to a press release issued by the label.

During the purchase, Jigga’s recording home reportedly outbid a number of other labels including, Jive and Universal Records.

Roc Nation recently signed producer/DJ Mick Boogie to the roster, in addition to inking a deal with singer Santigold last month.

Bloc Starz was established in 2008 and represents musicians in the United States and Europe.