Dr. Dre To Put Out His First Ever Mixtape

Dr. Dre To Begin Working With DJ Whoo Kid On New Mixtape?

While the world patiently awaits Dr. Dre’s Detox LP, DJ Whoo Kid has alluded to the fact that the West Coast music legend may be collaborating with him for a mixtape.

There’s no word on whether it will be after Dre’s official album release or preceding it, but Whoo Kid was excited to finally have a chance to do something that has never been done.

“It would be an honor to finally finish my mixtape career do something with him,” Whoo Kid said in an interview with Hip Hop Chronicle UK.

Stay tuned.





