Nike Working With OHSU To Create A Face Shields & Masks For Healthcare Workers

While “President” Donald Trump continues to resist activating the Defense Production Act which would provide healthcare workers and doctors with much-needed supplies during this Coronavirus pandemic, brands like Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren and Nike have stepped up to supply our hospital heroes with the PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) they desperately need.

According to Business Insider, Nike has already begun to produce a prototype of a face shield and mask needed to help doctors attend to patients suffering from the Coronavirus while protecting them from getting infected. While it sounds like a simple enough task, it’s not as the virus has proven to be able to get through most PPE and has already infected hundreds or doctors and nurses across the globe.

In a conference call with investors, Nike CEO John Donahoe announced the new direction that Nike is going in to do their part in this global fight.

“Companies like Nike need to do our part,” Donahoe said on the call, where the company reported better than expected results for Q3. “Based on needs identified by the teams and health professionals at Oregon Health & Science University, our teammates are working right now about how to best help, including prototyping face shields of OHSU and others.”

The project comes on the heels of Nike having already pledging to donate $15 million to the fight against the deadly pandemic that’s turning the world upside down.

Nike will be launching the new initiative with the help of the Oregon Health & Science University in Portland where the Nike headquarters is stationed.

“OHSU is extremely grateful to the team at Nike for their generous offer to help OHSU in our coordination with other health systems during this unprecedented time,” OHSU said in a statement to Business Insider. “We are committed to ongoing discussions regarding their efforts to develop prototype face shields to help ensure the safety and well-being of health care professionals.”

At this point we’re just praying that the supplies aren’t just effective in protecting our healthcare workers, but that it can be produced ASAP as they’re begging on TV and social media for supplies regardless of where it may come from.