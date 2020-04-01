Casanova “In My Hood,” Tory Lanez “Do The Most” & More | Daily Visuals 3.31.20

Last week while New York was put on lockdown and told to practice social distancing, Brooklyn’s own Casanova was captured dismissing the life saving recommendations to shoot a music video and caught the wrath of social media for doing so.

Well today we get the release of the now controversial video which led to Casanova getting chewed out by quarantined fans. In his visuals to “In My Hood” not only does Cas and his crew ignore CDC guidelines of remaining at least 6 feet apart from the next man (they allll huddled up), but he’s even dapping and hugging his mans and ‘em in the projects while sharing drinks and blunts. Our only question at this point is how many of them been tested for the Coronavirus? Especially homie who opened a package and tasted the product for confirmation. Just sayin.’ Aside from all that the video was cool.

From Brooklyn to Toronto, Tory Lanez dodges reporters to turn up at the club, the studio and even the Laundromat before quarantining at home with some thick young women in his clip to “Do The Most.” At least he’s “quarantined”?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Nav & Gunna featuring Travis Scott, Lion Babe, and more.

