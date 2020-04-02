Murder Expert O.J. Simpson Says ‘Tiger King”s Carole Baskin Did That Sh*t

While social media continues to try to connect Carole Baskin to the murder of her ex-husband, Jack “Don” Lewis, OJ Simpson too has been taken with the cold case file presented in Netflix’s latest smash docu-series, Tiger King, and has weighed in on the situation.

According to The New York Daily News, The Juice suspects that Baskin was involved in the disappearance of her millionaire hubby and took to twitter to chime in with his point of view on the situation. After giving himself props for playing “pretty well” on the golf course, OJ went on to explain that a few people had been asking him to watch Tiger King which he did. After marveling at the show and asking “White people! What is it with you and animals?!” Simpson threw in his own two cents that Ron Goldman hasn’t taken from him yet and basically said what we all feel at this point.

“One thing I will say, there is not a shred of doubt in my mind that that lady’s husband is tiger sashimi right now. I’m just saying.”

There you have it. The man who allegedly butchered his ex-wife and her rumored boyfriend to death is convinced that Carole Baskin turned her ex-husband into a Japanese delicacy for her beloved tigers. This was like a judge from Chopped giving his opinion on a chef’s knife skills from afar, b. Just sayin.’

Still, Carole Baskin denies being involved in her ex’s disappearance and the initial investigation actually cleared her of wrongdoing. But social media and Netflix wasn’t a thing 20 years ago and if we’ve learned anything in today’s era of streaming, it’s that we can solve anything together. Except Donald Trump’s wig piece. That’s a mystery we may never unravel.