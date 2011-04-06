50 Cent Screens Movie And Talks About His Inspiration For Things Fall Apart

50 Cent Talks Inspiration Behind Things Fall Apart Film, Rick Ross Reference + How He Cried On Cue





VIBE and Hot 97 FM sponsored the screening of 5o Cent’s film, Things Fall Apart at the AMC Loews Theater in New York City, and the rapper/actor spoke with VIBE Magazine about some of his actual writing for the movie.

The story of the college football star falling victim to cancer was well-received by those in attendance viewing the movie for the first time.

“The story was inspired by a childhood friend named Charles Pringle,” 50 told Vibe.

Although he didn’t want to make the story about the life of his friend, he drew from the experience.

50 spoke about what it meant to hear audience members laugh at moments that weren’t necessarily intended to be comedic moments.

“When you see things that you didn’t intend to work, work it’s exciting,” 50 said.

There was also a surprise when there was reference to Rick Ross in the film. 50 reveals his actual work on the script and that he added the “Officer Ricky” line, which sparked laughter from viewers.

Things Fall Apart also features Ray Liotta, Lynn Whitfield and Mario Van Peebles. Curtis kept up with the famous actors by crying on cue, and admitted that he pulled from his own life and the scene itself to get the tears to fall.

He spoke about his character Deon’s contemplation of suicide and expressed, “

Will God forgive me for taking my own life, this is where the tears come from?” said a soft spoken 50 about the severity of that moment.