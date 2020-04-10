Rihanna Joins IG Live Culture, Hosting Virtual Party For Fans Tonight!

Ri Ri Navy rejoice!

With all of the celebrities going live and offering a variety of content while the world practices social distancing, we thought Instagram Lives couldn’t become a bigger phenomenon; but it seems superstar Rihanna is challenging that theory after announcing that she will be going live with her own star-studded virtual party tonight.

On Thursday (Apr 9), Rihanna announced that the virtual party will be held on her iconic beauty brand, Fenty’s Instagram page, making it the first social party for the brand. The party will be hosted by Rihanna herself and feature DJ sets from prior Fenty collaborators Kitty Ca$h, DJ Pedro, and Stretch Armstrong, with British rapper Octavian joining in for a live performance.

According to the “Work” singer, the star-studded virtual event is being held to celebrate the release of her Faux Leather capsule collection, which dropped earlier this week.

“Pull up to the @fenty live bashment party tomorrow in celebration of our latest #fauxleather capsule! Get ya invitation in my bio,” Rihanna wrote on her page, before adding in the comments she plans do go all out with her style for the event. “I’m deadass getting dressed up full face and heels.”

Although music will be definitely flowing in the atmosphere, it’s unclear at press time whether Rihanna plans to surprise fans with new music or even a performance herself–but we will definitely be tuned in to see.

Fenty’s social club hosted by Rihanna is scheduled to go live on Friday, April 10 at 6pm EST, to get your digital invitation click here.