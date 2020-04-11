CLOSE
Boosie Badazz “Tell My Story,” Tech N9ne “Just Die? (Intro 1)” & More | Daily Visuals 4.10.20

Boosie Badazz takes a walk through the woods and Tech N9ne gets bright with it. Today's Daily Visuals.

Though Boosie Badazz’s one of the most recognizable figures in the South due to grind on the streets and in the rap game, lately he’s been making more noise due to his hilarious and also controversial social media posts.

But today the Baton Rouge representative gets back on his music move and comes through with “Tell My Story” which finds Boosie creeping through the woods looking fresh like he has a hot date in the middle of nowhere. Be careful with them dating apps, b. Could be juxes just waiting on there.

Tech N9ne meanwhile gets things lit (literally) as he uses bright lights and illuminated walls to get turnt up in his clip to “Just Die? (Intro 1).”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from J Balvin, Icewear Vizzo featuring Sada Baby, and more.

