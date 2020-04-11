Boosie Badazz “Tell My Story,” Tech N9ne “Just Die? (Intro 1)” & More | Daily Visuals 4.10.20

Though Boosie Badazz’s one of the most recognizable figures in the South due to grind on the streets and in the rap game, lately he’s been making more noise due to his hilarious and also controversial social media posts.

But today the Baton Rouge representative gets back on his music move and comes through with “Tell My Story” which finds Boosie creeping through the woods looking fresh like he has a hot date in the middle of nowhere. Be careful with them dating apps, b. Could be juxes just waiting on there.

Tech N9ne meanwhile gets things lit (literally) as he uses bright lights and illuminated walls to get turnt up in his clip to “Just Die? (Intro 1).”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from J Balvin, Icewear Vizzo featuring Sada Baby, and more.

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “TELL MY STORY”

TECH N9NE – “JUST DIE?”

J BALVIN – “GRIS”

ICEWEAR VIZZO FT. SADA BABY – “2 HANDS”

LIL TJAY – “SEX SOUNDS”

THE GOOD PEOPLE – “HEAR ME OUT”

CAN’T BREAK ME FT. NUK BEATZ – “SHAROD STARKS”

JOEY TRAP – “I’M GOOD”

TOKYO’S REVENGE FT. ZEDSU – “THOT!”

MAYA B – “LIVE FROM LOCKDOWN”

SHORDIE SHORDIE – “L.O.V.”

ROCKIE FRESH FT. 24HRS & CASEY VEGGIES – “FEELINGS HURT”

LBS KEE’VIN – “MARIAH FROM CALI”

MELO – “BORN LIKE THIS”