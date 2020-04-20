Tekashi 6ix9ine Spending Big Money On Cars, Watches Now That He’s Free, Allegedly

Tekashi 6ix9ine has reportedly been spending a boatload of cash since becoming a quasi-free man. Allegedly, of course.

Hip-Hop’s most infamous snitch got out of the bing early thanks to the coronavirus pandemic to finished out the rest of his sentence on house arrest. According to “sources,” he’s been spending big loot and fielding concert offers.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to Tekashi69 tell TMZ … the rapper is throwing tons of money around on whips and bling, purchasing a fleet of luxury vehicles that includes an Aventador, McLaren, Rolls-Royce, Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and a Range Rover!!!

Tekashi’s getting iced out too … we’re told he splurged on 4 timepieces, including a Richard Mille watch, and dropped another $300,000 on a chain shaped like a shark.

TMZ broke the story … a judge released 6ix9ine from prison early after his plea to get out to avoid contracting the novel coronavirus. Tekashi’s now under supervised release in-home incarceration.

Because 69’s on house arrest, our sources say he’s making the lavish purchases over the phone with the help of his trusted associates.

Wait, Tekashi has trusted associates?

Also, concert offers? The world is essentially on on coronavirus lockdown, who is going to a Tekashi concert? Actually, don’t answer that—because, Florida. SMH.

Well reportedly, promoters and spots in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Europe and South America are offering the singing rapper $500,000 for shows in 2020 and 2021.

Does Tekashi not now the Brooklyn heads, and their goons, can be any and everywhere? For his sake, he better be ponying up as much money on security as he does those expensive whips.