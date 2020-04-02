Tekashi 6ix9ine Released Early Because Of The ‘Rona, We Suggest Isolation aka Witness Protection

Tekashi 6ix9ine really is getting out early. A judge agreed that the singing rapper should be released early due to concerns of his higher risk of COVID-19 complications.

Today (April 2), Judge Engelmayer ordered Tekashi’s release. The “Gummo” rapper will serve four months under home confinement—afterward, he will be wearing a GPS ankle monitor.

Originally, Tekashi was scheduled to walk out of prison in early August. However, Tekashi’s lawyer made a case that due to the Coronavirus, his client’s conditions in jail could be deadly. Reportedly, the rapper suffers from asthma and had even been hospitalized late last year.

Of course, house arrest is infinitely better than the 47 years he was facing on racketeering and an assortment of charges. However, due to being a star witness who no problem dropping dime and any and everybody, his sentence was ridiculously reduced to just 2 years including time served.

#Breaking: It's done, Judge Engelmayer's order on #6ix9ine has just come out, US asked that it be delayed: 69 "shall serve the first four months of supervised release on home incarceration, to be enforced by GPS monitoring, not to be docketed until 4 pm April 2" pic.twitter.com/oMX6NT77IW — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) April 2, 2020

Needless to say, Twitter will be having a field day with this news. We suggest Tekashi stay inside and far away from window.

This story is developing.