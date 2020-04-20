Jordan Brand To Host Weekly Live ‘The Last Dance’ Discussion ‘Encore’, Carmelo & Mark Wahlberg 1st Up

Last night (April 19) ESPN captivated much of the world with the premier of their highly anticipated Chicago Bulls docu-series, The Last Dance, and though there’s still many episodes to go, today Jordan Brand will be hosting a live discussion that fans will be able to tune into.

At 12pm ET today, Jordan Brand’s Instagram page will be debuting their weekly discussion about the latest episodes of the ESPN docu-series dubbed Encore and will be hosted by ESPN’s Sage Steel. Encore will be taking place every Monday for the next few weeks following new episodes of The Last Dance and will feature new weekly guests with Carmelo Anthony and Mark “Dirk Diggler” Wahlberg kicking things off today.

Weekly conversations will also include members of the Jumpman family from sports and entertainment to provide commentary on the documentary and input on MJ’s influence on their careers and industries. Viewers will also be able to submit their questions during the live stream and have the weekly guests answer whatever is thrown their way. Should be fun.

Please though, keep it respectful and professional. Don’t go around asking Melo about Honey Nut Cheerios and calling Mark Wahlberg “Marky Mark” or something. Well, maybe “Marky Mark” isn’t that bad, but definitely no Cheerios talk.

Will you be tuning into the new weekly recap of The Last Dance? Let us know in the comments.