Security Getting Fired: Eminem Came Face-To-Face With Home Intruder

Looks like quarantining during the Coronavirus pandemic is really bringing out the crazy in people these days and unfortunately for Eminem, his hardcore fans seem to be especially prone to the madness of 2020.

According to TMZ, Slim Shady found himself in a scary situation earlier this month when he came face-to-face with a home intruder who was able to sneak past his security and break into his Detroit-area home. The report states 26-year-old Matthew David Hughes was able to make his way to Em’s gated community home, sneak around to the back of the house and used a paving stone to break a window and sneak into the kitchen.

After setting off the alarm, Em creeped to his living room where he found Hughes just waiting. Interestingly enough the home intruder wasn’t interested in stealing anything other than some face-to-face time with the Hip-Hop rap star. After Em’s “sleeping” security team finally showed up to detain the guy, police were called and quickly booked him on first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building.

The story originally stated that Em called security as soon as the alarm went off, but Em’s reps then insisted that the “Role Model” rapper detained the intruder himself before security and cops showed up.

Hughes is currently behind held on $50,000 bond at the Macomb County Jail.

That must’ve been an interesting conversation between Em and Hughes before cops showed up.

Also, who knew Eminem was still resonating with fans in such a fanatical way? Hughes must’ve been a young teenager at the time of Slim Shady’s reign in the rap game. He still hadn’t grown out of it?

That being said, at least Hughes was thoughtful enough to have worn a face mask during the ordeal. Safety, first. Felonies, second.