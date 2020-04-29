CLOSE
Eminem Donates His $20K Air Jordan 4 x Carhartt Sneakers For COVID-19 Relief

Coveted kicks for a great cause.

Eminen Air Jordan 4 Carharrt

Source: StockX / StockX

Eminem has the honor of being behind one of the rarest, most coveted Air Jordans. Slim Shady’s Air Jordan 4 x Carhartt collab is reportedly worth up to $20,000, and the Detroit rapper just donated a pair for COVID-19.

Em took to Instagram to announce that he was cleaning out his closet and offered a pair of the sneaker holy grails for a great cause.

“Cleanin’ out my closet… donating extra pair of my @jumpman23 @carhartt 4’s along with a vintage T to @stockx. Proceeds go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.”

Here’s the link for you to get in on the action…umm, auction ($10 per ticket)? If you got the funds to cop and actually win you’ll be getting a size 10.5 shoe while the t-shirt is an Undrcrwn Detroit Slim tee in a size XL. While the lowest on StockX of the shoe is $20,000, the last sale was for a cool $12,300.

In 2015, Eminem linked up with the house that Air Jordan built to auction off only 10 pairs of the “friends and family” model, which also pays homage to the rapper’s love of Carharrt jackets. You could only cop via auction and at the time they raised $150,000 for charity.

So, how many more pairs of the Air Jordan 4 x Carhartt does Eminem have in the stash? Asking for a friend…

[H/T TMZ]

