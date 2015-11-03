CLOSE
Eminem Collabs With Carhartt On Air Jordan 4 [Photo]

An Eminem sneaker collab is very rare, and pricey. Next week, Slim Shady will be auctioning off an exclusive Jordan Brand x Shady x Carhartt collaboration for charity. 

The sneaker in question is the already highly-coveted Air Jordan 4. Em plans to auction off 10 pairs of the exclusive “friends and family” kicks with the proceeds benefiting the Marshall Mathers Foundation.

The upper on the Shady Air Jordan 4 is constructed of Carhartt’s canvas material while a ShadyXV logo appears below the Jumpman logo on the tongue. Also, Eminem’s hockey mask and backwards “E” logo is seen on the back heel.

According to Shady Records, the auction will go down on Nov. 10 via Ebay.

Good luck. In the meantime, we’ll be looking for more pics…


Air Jordan , Eminem

