Gwyneth Paltrow Interviews Jay-Z

Gwyneth Paltrow And Jay-Z Interview Each Other

In what is probably the most leisure, yet coolest interview to hit the web today, actress Gwyneth Paltrow interviewed her A-list celebrity friend and Hip-Hop icon Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter.

The idea of the interview started over Paltrow’s admiration for Jay-Z’s newly launched lifestyle website lifeandtimes.com. The actress emailed Jay-Z to say,

“I love your new site. Can I ask you five questions about it?”

In which the thirteen-time Grammy winner responded, “I’ll show you mine if you let me see yours,” as a reference to interviewing Paltrow for his own site.

Jay-Z answered five questions for Paltrow’s goop.com, covering the rapper’s inspiration for launching the website, touching on his daily inspirations, and the most important Paltrow question,

“You are the coolest man on Earth, how the f did you get like that?”

Jay-Z’s answer:

“I’m around great women, starting with my mom. Women keep men cool. The hotter the chick the cooler the guy … that sounds like a really bad rap line!”

Jay-Z’s interview with Paltrow, along with the her interview with him can be read entirely at lifeandtimes.com.