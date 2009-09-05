Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” Rereleased

Dre Day is back in effect as WIDEawake Entertainment released The Chronic Re Lit on Tuesday. Previously acquiring Death Row Records back catalogue, The Chronic Re Lit includes the sixteen original Chronic songs digitally re-mastered, profound liner notes from one of Dr. Dre’s long time colleagues and friends, award winning producer and documentary film maker Quincy Jones III, plus a second DVD collection entitled From The Vault.

From The Vault includes videos from The Chronic, promotional pieces, and a special never before released 30 minute in studio interview with Dr. Dre discussing the future of Hip-Hop. The DVD also features seven unreleased and limited released songs from Snoop Dogg, R&B singer Jewel and rappers CPO Boss Hogg and Kurupt.

Dr. Dre is also still scheduled to release his long awaited Detox album this fall as well though no release date has been confirmed as of yet. With Dr. Pepper commercials and Hewlett Packard deals in place, it’s evident that the marketing push is coming onto shape for the album so hopefully fans won’t be waiting another too much longer.