AfterTheDance: ‘The Fumble’ Recaps Kobe’s First All-Star Game, The Nike Deal, MJ’s Gambling & More

Were are officially at the midpoint of the 10-part ESPN x Netflix Michael Jordan doc, The Last Dance. Episodes 5 and 6 took viewers on an emotional rollercoaster.

Chris Clarke (@CK2K) and Jackie Rae (@JRaeTheFanatic) of The Fumble are back with their weekly The Last Dance recap series #AfterTheLastDance. Episode 5 immediately pulled on the heartstrings of viewers as it highlighted Kobe’s first N.B.A. All-Star game, which was basically Bryant’s message to the N.B.A.’s elder statesmen at the time. Jordan had nothing but glowing words for his heir apparent despite him and the entire Eastern Conference All-Stars ribbing “Laker Boy.”

The action picks back up highlighting Jordan’s final game in his favorite arena to play in, Madison Square Garden, where he did what he did best and destroy the New York Knicks while rocking classic Jordan 1s from 1984 that was so small they made his feet bleed. That scene leads into the creation of Air Jordan and how M.J. almost landed with adidas, but thanks to his Momma, that nightmare scenario didn’t come true. Jordan’s failure to use his voice for political messaging was also touched on and, of course, the infamous “republicans buy sneakers too” quote was brought up. The highlight of the episode definitely belonged to the birth of 92 Dream Team U.S.A. basketball squad and the reason why Isiah Thomas was conveniently left out.

Episode 6 focused on Jordan’s demons and showing that the man that can float in the air and was seemingly perfect on the b basketball court had his issues off the court. The doc details Michael’s insane competitive drive to win, which helped become the G.O.A.T. but also fueled his gambling “problem” and led to him being investigated because of his dealings with one shady individual name Slim Bouler.

