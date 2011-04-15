Lil Wayne’s Unofficial Tracklisting Revealed
An unofficial tracklist for one of the most, if not the most, anticipated hip-hop albums of 2011 landed on the internet this week.
Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter IV is schedule for a May 16 release date, and on Thursday, Complex.com released what is a rumored album tracklisting for the Cash Money/Young Money superstar’s upcoming project.
The tracklist reveals Jay-Z, Eminem, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Birdman, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Swizz Beatz, Kanye West, Game, and more as speculated contributors.
The rumored tracklist is post below, although Cash Money/Young Money has yet to confirm it’s accuracy.
Lil’ Wayne – Tha Carter IV (Tracklisting):
1. Tune This
2. Team Player – feat. Birdman
3. Fore Play
4. They Love Me – feat. Drake & Nicki Minaj
5. John (If I Die Today) – feat. Rick Ross
6. No Competition
7. Holy Grail (History) – feat. Kanye West
8. Carter Cash – feat. Jay-Z
9. 6 Foot 7 Foot – feat. Corey Gunz
10. Play My Game – feat. Tech N9ne
11. Anne – feat. Swizz Beatz
12. Street Life
13. Hard Talk – feat. Bon Iver & Game
14. Fall From Grace – feat. Eminem
15. Brain Dead – feat. Gucci Mane
16. No Trust
17. Maybe She Will – feat. Drake & Rick Ross
18. My Legacy