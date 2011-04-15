Lil Wayne’s Unofficial Tracklisting Revealed

An unofficial tracklist for one of the most, if not the most, anticipated hip-hop albums of 2011 landed on the internet this week.

Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter IV is schedule for a May 16 release date, and on Thursday, Complex.com released what is a rumored album tracklisting for the Cash Money/Young Money superstar’s upcoming project.

The tracklist reveals Jay-Z, Eminem, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Birdman, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Swizz Beatz, Kanye West, Game, and more as speculated contributors.

The rumored tracklist is post below, although Cash Money/Young Money has yet to confirm it’s accuracy.

Lil’ Wayne – Tha Carter IV (Tracklisting):

1. Tune This

2. Team Player – feat. Birdman

3. Fore Play

4. They Love Me – feat. Drake & Nicki Minaj

5. John (If I Die Today) – feat. Rick Ross

6. No Competition

7. Holy Grail (History) – feat. Kanye West

8. Carter Cash – feat. Jay-Z

9. 6 Foot 7 Foot – feat. Corey Gunz

10. Play My Game – feat. Tech N9ne

11. Anne – feat. Swizz Beatz

12. Street Life

13. Hard Talk – feat. Bon Iver & Game

14. Fall From Grace – feat. Eminem

15. Brain Dead – feat. Gucci Mane

16. No Trust

17. Maybe She Will – feat. Drake & Rick Ross

18. My Legacy